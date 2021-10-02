Home / World News / 'Mommy is sleeping:' 2 girls spend days with deceased mother in France
world news

'Mommy is sleeping:' 2 girls spend days with deceased mother in France

It was not yet clear how long they had spent inside the apartment with their dead mother.(Reuters / file)
It was not yet clear how long they had spent inside the apartment with their dead mother.(Reuters / file)
Published on Oct 02, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

Two sisters aged 5 and 7 spent several days in an apartment with the body of their mother who had died suddenly in northwestern France, the regional prosecutor said on Saturday.

"Be quiet, Mommy is sleeping," the girls told police officers who came to their apartment on Wednesday in the city of Le Mans after being alerted by the girls' schools of their prolonged absence, the prosecutor's office said.

The officers insisted on coming in and discovered the body of the mother, who was born in 1990 in Ivory Coast and who had died of natural causes, according to a subsequent autopsy.

The girls were taken to a hospital and were then placed in foster care and were being given psychological counselling.

It was not yet clear how long they had spent inside the apartment with their dead mother.

"We have ruled out a criminal hypothesis," Mans prosecutor Delphine Dewailly told AFP. "We are now going to wait a few days and then try to get witness testimony from the little girls."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
france
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 02, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out