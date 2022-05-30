Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt

The Mona Lisa was left shaken but unharmed on Sunday when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world's most famous painting before smearing cream across its surface in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt.

The perpetrator was a man disguised as an old lady who jumped out of a wheelchair before attacking the glass.

"Maybe this is just nuts to me...," posted the author of a video of the incident's aftermath that shows a Louvre staffer cleaning the glass. "(He) then proceeds to smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere before being tackled by security."

A man who disguised himself as an old woman in a wheelchair stood up and threw a cake at the Mona Lisa at Louvre Museum in Paris pic.twitter.com/bC83vAal75 — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) May 29, 2022

The Louvre was not immediately available for comment.

Another video posted on social media showed the same staffer finishing cleaning the pane while another attendant removes a wheelchair from in front of the Da Vinci masterpiece.

"Think of the earth, people are destroying the earth", the man, dressed in a wig, said in French in another video posting that showed him being led away from the Paris gallery with the wheelchair, indicating that the incident likely had an environmentalist motive.