Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt
The Mona Lisa was left shaken but unharmed on Sunday when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world's most famous painting before smearing cream across its surface in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt.
The perpetrator was a man disguised as an old lady who jumped out of a wheelchair before attacking the glass.
"Maybe this is just nuts to me...," posted the author of a video of the incident's aftermath that shows a Louvre staffer cleaning the glass. "(He) then proceeds to smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere before being tackled by security."
The Louvre was not immediately available for comment.
Another video posted on social media showed the same staffer finishing cleaning the pane while another attendant removes a wheelchair from in front of the Da Vinci masterpiece.
"Think of the earth, people are destroying the earth", the man, dressed in a wig, said in French in another video posting that showed him being led away from the Paris gallery with the wheelchair, indicating that the incident likely had an environmentalist motive.
Setback for China as security and economic deal with Pacific islands falls through
China and a cluster of Pacific island countries failed to reach a consensus on an overarching security and economic deal on Monday in what appears to be a setback to Beijing's expanding ambitions in the South Pacific region. “China's plan to sign a sweeping trade and security deal with ten Pacific Island countries was dealt a setback as some of them expressed concern about specific elements in the proposal,” Australia's ABC News reported.
UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers
Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday. Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update.
10 more survivors of sunken boat found in Indonesia
Three days after a cargo boat sank in the Makassar Strait in South Sulawesi province, 10 more survivors were located, including the captain and other crew. Of the total 42 people on board, 31 have been rescued since search and rescue operations began Saturday, said the head of the provincial search and rescue agency, Djunaidi. Like many Indonesians, Djunaidi goes by only one name. The KM Ladang Pertiwi 02 sank in bad weather Friday afternoon.
Nepal plane crash | No survivors found. 'Bodies scattered on hill': 10 points
The wreckage of a plane lost in Nepal's mountains was found on Monday and all 22 people on board, including four Indians, are presumed dead after no survivors were found, local media reported. The airline in question - Tara Air - also suffered a fatal accident in 2016 on the same route when a plane with 23 on board crashed into a mountain, killing all of them.
Russian forces advancing on centre of Severodonetsk city, says Ukraine
Russian forces were edging closer to the centre of the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk despite fierce resistance, Kyiv's regional governor in the region said Monday. "The Russians are advancing into the middle of Severodonetsk. The fighting continues. The situation is very difficult," the Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said in a statement on social media. "Severodonetsk's critical infrastructure is destroyed and 60 percent of damaged residential buildings cannot be restored," Gaiday said on Telegram.
