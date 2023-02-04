Home / World News / Money haul: Spanish man finds notes worth 46 lakh hidden in walls, but gets to keep only...

Money haul: Spanish man finds notes worth 46 lakh hidden in walls, but gets to keep only...

world news
Updated on Feb 04, 2023 10:32 PM IST

According to Toño, the house was abandoned for four decades before he snapped the property which was listed on Facebook. He also said that he plans to keep some of the cash from the haul as a souvenir.

He said that he plans to keep some of the cash from the haul as a souvenir.(Agencia atlas)
He said that he plans to keep some of the cash from the haul as a souvenir.(Agencia atlas)
ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

A Spanish builder found six canisters stuffed with notes worth £47,000 (approx. 46.5 lakh), hidden inside the walls of his home while renovating it. Overjoyed with this startling discovery, he went to the bank to cash in the currency but saw his happiness getting shattered for a moment.

Also Read| Spanish high court backs man's right to walk naked in the street

Toño Piñeiro found Nesquik (chocolate-flavoured milk) cans, full to their brim, with bank notes, reported the Mirror. But his happiness was short-lived when bank officials informed him that those notes are outdated and hence not accepted in exchange. He was told that the Bank of Spain discontinued the old notes around twenty years back, in 2002.

"I called them, but they told me that it was no longer possible," he was quoted explaining his situation.

But finally, the Spaniard managed to get £30,000 (around 30 lakh) after he cashed in some up-to-date currency notes from the collection. "It paid for a new roof,” he said, expressing respite.

"I guess they kept these containers to avoid humidity. The last ones were somewhat damaged, but the others weren't - they were ironed, it was incredible," he added.

According to Toño, the house was abandoned for four decades before he snapped the property which was listed on Facebook. He also said that he plans to keep some of the cash from the haul as a souvenir.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
spain
spain
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out