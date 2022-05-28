Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Monkeypox patients should stay away from pet rodents for 3 weeks: UK experts

A large number of monkeypox cases have been reported from the US and Europe. 
Monkeypox: An employee of the vaccine company Bavarian Nordic works in a laboratory of the company in Martinsried near Munich, Germany, The company, headquartered in Denmark, is the only one in the world to have approval for a smallpox vaccine called Jynneos in the U.S. and Imvanex in Europe, which is also effective against monkeypox. (REUTERS)
Published on May 28, 2022 01:48 PM IST
BySwati Bhasin

Monkeypox patients have been urged to stay away from pet rodents in households for a minimum of three weeks in the United Kingdom by health experts. The country has registered over 100 patients infected with the virus this month even as monkeypox was largely believed to be confined to the African nations. The WHO on Friday said it fears the possibility of community spread.

“Based on the current evidence, for pet rodents in households where there are infected people, temporary removal from the household for a limited quarantine period (21 days) and testing to exclude infection is recommended, particularly where there are infected human contacts who have had close direct and prolonged contact with the animal or its bedding and/or litter,” reads a statement on the website of the UK government. “Appropriate risk management for laboratory staff handling samples, or vets and animal health professionals handling or taking samples from the pets, should also be established.”

In its latest update, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Friday said it has logged 101 cases since May 7. “The risk to the UK population remains low, but we are asking people to be alert to any new rashes or lesions, which would appear like spots, ulcers or blisters, on any part of their body,” the UKHSA stressed.

“Although this advice applies to everyone, the majority of the cases identified to date have been among men who are gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men, so we are asking these people in particular to be aware of the symptoms, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner,” it said.

Many cases in Europe have been reported at sex clinics. The virus, which was first reported in monkeys, has spread in the United States and Europe.

The WHO has raised concerns over the spread in non-endemic countries, calling it highly unusual.

