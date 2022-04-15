Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Moody's says Russia may be considered in default
world news

Moody's says Russia may be considered in default

Moscow paid in rubles to service its debt after it was blocked from using foreign currency due to sanctions cutting the country off from the global financial system following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Last week, Washington barred Moscow from making debt payments using dollars held by American banks.(Reuters)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 04:10 AM IST
AFP |

Moody's Investors Service said Thursday that Russia "may be considered in default" if it does not pay two bonds in US dollars by end of a grace period on May 4.

Moscow paid in rubles to service its debt after it was blocked from using foreign currency due to sanctions cutting the country off from the global financial system following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

But the April 4 payment in rubles on two foreign currency bonds maturing in 2022 and 2042 "represents a change in payment terms... and therefore may be considered a default under Moody's definition if not cured by 4 May," the ratings agency said in a statement.

"The bond contracts have no provision for repayment in any other currency other than dollars," Moody's said.

The decision came days after S&P Global Ratings declared Russia in "selective default" due to the failure to pay the bondholders in US currency.

RELATED STORIES

For several weeks, Russia avoided the danger of a default, as the US Treasury allowed the use of foreign currency held abroad to settle foreign debt.

Last week, Washington barred Moscow from making debt payments using dollars held by American banks.

The Russian finance ministry said it was forced to make some $650 million in repayments to foreign debt-holders in rubles as they fell due on April 4.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov earlier this week said the government will "go to court" if it defaults, since it made every effort to service the debt.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
moody 's russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP