'More for PR than anything else': Trump on hunting down Iran's enriched uranium stockpile

US President Donald Trump has suggested that efforts to locate and secure Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium may be driven more by political optics as by immediate security concerns, even as the issue remains one of the key sticking points in ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Trump said he would still prefer the uranium to be under American control but downplayed its practical significance. (AP)

Speaking in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity from China, Trump said he would still prefer the uranium to be under American control but downplayed its practical significance.

“I just feel better if I got it, actually, but it’s — I think, it’s more for public relations than it is for anything else,” Trump said, according to AFP.

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The remarks come amid intense diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire after the 10-week US-Israel war on Iran, which began following coordinated strikes ordered by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 28. While active hostilities have eased, negotiations remain fragile, with Iran’s nuclear programme emerging as the central unresolved issue.