'He was 100% correct': Trump agrees with Xi's 'declining nation' take on US, blames Biden

US President Donald Trump has accepted Chinese President Xi Jinping’s remarks that America was a declining nation, but said that assessment applied to the period when ‘sleepy’ Joe Biden was in charge. Trump said he agreed ‘100 percent’ with Xi’s assessment, adding that 'he was referring to the tremendous damage we suffered during the four years of Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration'. The US president said Xi Jinping was not referring to how the US is rising under his leadership when he said that America was a 'declining nation'. (Reuters)

The US president said Xi was not referring to how the US is rising under his leadership. Trump defended his administration’s record, claiming the United States had witnessed an 'incredible rise' during the ‘16 spectacular months’ of his presidency.

'Our country suffered immeasurably with open borders, high taxes, transgender policies for everybody, men in women’s sports, DEI, horrible trade deals, rampant crime, and so much more,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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“President Xi was not referring to the incredible rise that the United States has displayed to the world during the 16 spectacular months of the Trump Administration, which includes all-time high stock markets and 401K’s, military victory and thriving relationship in Venezuela, the military decimation of Iran (to be continued!) — Strongest military on earth by far, economic powerhouse again, with a record 18 trillion dollars being invested into the United States by others, best U.S. job market in history, with more people working in the United States right now than ever before, ending country destroying DEI, and so many other things that it would be impossible to readily list. In fact, President Xi congratulated me on so many tremendous successes in such a short period of time,” read Trump's post.

“Two years ago, we were, in fact, a nation in decline,” Trump wrote. “But now, the United States is the hottest nation anywhere in the world.”

The US president also claimed Xi had ‘congratulated me on so many tremendous successes in such a short period of time’ and expressed hope that relations between Washington and Beijing would become ‘stronger and better than ever before’.

Trump’s remarks came amid a high-profile summit in Beijing, where the two leaders discussed trade, Taiwan, Iran, and broader US-China ties. During the meeting, Xi reportedly urged cooperation between the two countries and warned against rivalry and conflict.