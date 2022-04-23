Moscow says 1 dead, 27 missing after Moskva cruiser sinking
- The flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet had been leading Russia's naval effort in the nearly two-month conflict in Ukraine, playing a central role in the siege of the port city of Mariupol.
Russia said Friday that one crew member died and 27 were missing after the Moskva missile cruiser sank last week, Moscow's first admission of the losses following the tragedy.
The flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet had been leading Russia's naval effort in the nearly two-month conflict in Ukraine, playing a central role in the siege of the port city of Mariupol.
After the Moskva sank, parents and other family members of sailors who served aboard -- including conscripts -- took to social media, saying their children had gone missing and that they needed answers.
"As a result of a fire on April 13, the Moskva missile cruiser was seriously damaged due to the detonation of ammunition," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies late Friday.
"One serviceman was killed, another 27 crew members went missing," the ministry said, adding that "the remaining 396 members" had been evacuated.
A senior Pentagon official said the Moskva warship was hit by two Ukrainian missiles before it sank in the Black Sea.
The Russian defence ministry made the announcement after authorities first said that all crew members had been evacuated.
"The Russian defence ministry is providing all the necessary support and assistance to the families and friends of the deceased and the missing," the statement said.
It said that "an absolute majority" of contract servicemen wished to continue their service aboard vessels of the Black Sea Fleet.
In recent days, a number of Russian parents called for the truth about their missing children, but the Kremlin had previously refused to reveal any details about the casualties aboard the warship which is able to carry up to 680 sailors.
Several families have said on social media or in statements to independent Russian or foreign press that they cannot find their children who were serving on the Moskva.
One parent, Dmitry Shkrebets, said on social media that when he tried to learn more about the fate of his missing son, the commander of the cruiser and his deputy had gone incommunicado.
Asked to comment on the situation on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said the Kremlin was not at liberty to reveal any details.
Meduza, an independent Russian-language news website, citing a source close to the command of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, said 37 members of the Moskva's crew had died.
Around 100 men were wounded while the precise number of missing is unknown, the publication said.
Some 500 people were on board when the Moskva was hit, Meduza said, citing the source.
-
Upscale Washington neighborhood on lockdown as three shot
Assistant police chief Stuart Emerman said three people had been taken to hospital -- two adults who were in critical but stable condition and a girl with a minor gunshot wound.
-
Ukraine war: Putin-UN chief meet in Moscow for efforts to bring peace
United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres will visit Moscow on Tuesday where he will meet Russian president Vladimir Putin as part of his efforts to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, news agency Reuters reported. “Guterres hopes to talk about what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine urgently during his visit to Moscow. His office is in touch with the government of Ukraine for potential visit,” UN spokesperson Eri Kaneko said.
-
'Realistic possibility': UK PM Boris Johnson on whether Russia could 'win' war
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said there is a "realistic possibility" of Russia winning the war agains Ukraine and that the wa could continue until the end of next year. Countries supporting Ukraine must now think what more they can do in form of intelligence sharing, military training, economic sanctions and intensifying pressure on Putin. Ukraine needs to be fortified so that it becomes impenetrable by Russian forces, Johnson said.
-
Dozens feared dead in blast at mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz: Report
An explosion struck a mosque in northern Afghanistan during Friday prayers, police said, with eyewitnesses reporting dozens of casualties. The blast hit Mawlavi Sikandar mosque north of Kunduz city, provincial police spokesman Obaidullah Abedi told AFP. A nurse at a nearby district hospital told AFP over the phone that between 30 to 40 casualties had been admitted from the blast. There was no official confirmation on the casualties from the incident.
-
‘Worrying’ rise in South African Covid cases, says health minister
South African health minister Joe Phaahla said the authorities are monitoring “worrying signs” in the level of new coronavirus infections. The proportion of positive test results rose to 15.8% on Thursday, when 4,406 new infections were detected compared with 13.4% a day earlier, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. Scientists have predicted the start of a fifth wave of Covid-19 infections in late April or May.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics