Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Moscow says 14 killed in Ukraine strike on eastern hospital

Moscow says 14 killed in Ukraine strike on eastern hospital

world news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 09:06 PM IST

On Saturday morning in the town of Novoaidar, "the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately attacked the building of a district hospital" with a US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system, the ministry said in a statement.

Local resident Yevheniia Yepifanova, 83, stands next to her house damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine. (REUTERS)
AFP |

Russia's defence ministry on Saturday accused the Ukrainian army of striking a hospital in the eastern Lugansk region, leaving 14 dead and injuring 24 others.

On Saturday morning in the town of Novoaidar, "the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately attacked the building of a district hospital" with a US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that 14 were killed and 24 wounded among the "hospital patients and medical staff."

It said that the hospital has been providing "necessary medical assistance to the local population and military personnel for many months".

"A deliberate missile strike on a known active civilian medical facility is, without doubt, a grave war crime by the Kyiv regime," the ministry said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia ukraine crisis ukraine war ukraine
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP