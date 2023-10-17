Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Moscow says 'no proof' North Korea sending weapons to Russia

Moscow says 'no proof' North Korea sending weapons to Russia

AFP |
Oct 17, 2023 03:52 PM IST

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travelled to Russia last month and met President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday there was "no proof" North Korea was sending supplies of weapons to Russia, after Washington released images purportedly showing arms shipments from Pyongyang.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.(Reuters)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travelled to Russia last month and met President Vladimir Putin, sparking speculation among Western countries over the possibility of a potential arms deal.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"They report this all the time, without providing any proof," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies when asked about the reported arms shipments.

The White House said on Friday that North Korea had already delivered over 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks for use in Ukraine.

Read more: Sikh teen assaulted in New York for wearing turban, told to 'take that off'

While Russia said no agreements were signed during Kim's visit in September, Putin said he saw "possibilities" for military cooperation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to arrive in the reclusive country on Wednesday for a two-day visit. Details of the trip remain unclear.

Russia and North Korea, historic allies, are both under rafts of global sanctions -- Moscow for its Ukraine offensive, Pyongyang for its nuclear weapon tests.

North Korea, which the United States has previously accused of supplying shells to Russia's Wagner mercenary group, is a mass producer of conventional weaponry and is known to be sitting on large stocks of Soviet-era war material.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia kremlin north korea
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP