Motors expert warns drivers over TikTok button hack that could cost you a fortune

Motors expert Graham Conway has urged vehicle owners to avoid the Key Fob TikTok tip, as it could put a hole in their pockets.

Fiddling with your vehicle's electrical system on your own could also be harmful for you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Graham, who is the Managing Director of Select Car Leasing, is frustrated with the TikTok clip of an influencer reprogramming their key fob to provide their 20-year-old car- a keyless ignition.

The process involves some work under the hood along with the addition of new parts to the ignition system.

In an interview with The Express, Graham said, “At first glance, this might seem like a cost-effective plan, as getting a new key and having it programmed at a dealership can be quite expensive, potentially costing several hundred pounds.”

According to him, trying to reprogram a key fob without understanding the intricacies of your car and its electrical system can lead to unpredictable issues in the future and potentially huge costs for getting it repaired.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fiddling with your vehicle's electrical system on your own could also be harmful to you.

For instance, if you fail to separate the battery during the work, you would be at risk of being electrocuted or even dying.

Additionally, he is of the view that the "risk is amplified when the person making the attempt is relying solely on information gleaned from a TikTok video or other online sources."

He advised that any kind of modification to a vehicle should be done by professionals who have a wealth of knowledge of automobiles.

Interestingly, he does not completely dismiss the idea of a keyless system but just advises to get it done properly.

“When in doubt, it is always advisable to seek the expertise of trained professionals who can perform the task safely and correctly, even if it comes at a higher cost,” he concluded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}