Mujahid Anwar Khan appointed as Pakistan’s new air chief

Pakistan on Friday designated Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan as the new chief of air staff.

Khan would take charge from March 19 on the retirement of outgoing air chief Sohail Aman, according to a statement by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

At present, he is holding two appointments as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Support) and Director General, Air Force Strategic Command at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Born on December, 23 1962, Air Marshal Khan was commissioned in December, 1983.

During his service, he has commanded a fighter squadron and a tactical attack wing.