Mujahid Anwar Khan appointed as Pakistan’s new air chief

Mujahid Anwar Khan would take charge from March 19 on the retirement of outgoing air chief Sohail Aman.

world Updated: Mar 16, 2018 18:38 IST
Mujahid Anwar Khan holds two appointments as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Support) and Director General, Air Force Strategic Command at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.
Mujahid Anwar Khan holds two appointments as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Support) and Director General, Air Force Strategic Command at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.(Government of Pakistan/Twitter)

Pakistan on Friday designated Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan as the new chief of air staff.

Khan would take charge from March 19 on the retirement of outgoing air chief Sohail Aman, according to a statement by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

At present, he is holding two appointments as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Support) and Director General, Air Force Strategic Command at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Born on December, 23 1962, Air Marshal Khan was commissioned in December, 1983.

During his service, he has commanded a fighter squadron and a tactical attack wing.

