Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Multiple deaths in Pak's Gwadar after blast target vehicle carrying Chinese nationals
world news

Multiple deaths in Pak's Gwadar after blast target vehicle carrying Chinese nationals

The report suggests that a convoy of Chinese engineers was targeted in the blast near the construction site of a road that is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 09:48 PM IST
The report suggests that a convoy of Chinese engineers was targeted in the blast.(REUTERS file photo)

Multiple deaths have been reported in Pakistan's port city of Gwadar after a massive explosion targeted Chinese nationals, according to media reports. Police said two children were killed and three got injured in a suicide blast that took place at the East Bay Road in the port of Gwadar around 7 pm, reported news agency Reuters.

The Pakistan interior ministry said in a statement that a Chinese national got injured in the attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

A spokesperson for the provincial government said the blast has claimed the lives of two children and injured three people, including the car's driver.

"Strongly condemn suicide attack on Chinese nationals Vehicle in #Gwadar. 2 children died who were playing nearby & one Chinese sustained minor injuries," tweeted Liaquat Shahwani, the spokesperson for the Balochistan government.

Another report by The Balochistan Post, however, claimed that nine Chinese nationals have been killed in the blast. A convoy of Chinese engineers was reportedly targeted in the blast near the construction site of a road that is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

RELATED STORIES

Balochistan Liberation Army, a separatist militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the "self-sacrificing" attack on Chinese engineers.

"BLA carried out a 'self-sacrificing' attack against a convoy of Chinese engineers," the group said in a statement.

The explosion has been reported around a month after a bus carrying workers was attacked in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province that resulted in the death of nine Chinese nationals and four more people. Pakistan had initially claimed that the incident was caused by a mechanical failure leading to a gas leak. But the Chinese side said the bus was hit by a blast.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china pakistan balochistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

What is the role of Haqqani network in new Taliban regime?

Taliban ban co-education in Afghanistan's Herat province: Report

Storm Henri: New York building wall of sand, beaches closed in Massachusetts

China says security situation in Pakistan 'severe' after suicide blast in Gwadar
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP