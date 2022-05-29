Multiple explosions heard in Ukraine's Kharkiv after Zelensky's visit
A large plume of dark smoke could be seen rising northeast of the city centre.
Published on May 29, 2022 08:43 PM IST
Reuters |
Several explosions were heard in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Sunday hours after a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was making his first trip outside of the Kyiv region since the start of Russia's invasion, a Reuters journalist said.
A large plume of dark smoke could be seen rising northeast of the city centre. Kharkiv has been subjected to Russian shelling in recent days after several weeks of relative quiet.
