Multiple explosions heard in Ukraine's Kharkiv after Zelensky's visit

Several explosions were heard in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Sunday hours after a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was making his first trip outside of the Kyiv region since the start of Russia's invasion, a Reuters journalist said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A large plume of dark smoke could be seen rising northeast of the city centre. Kharkiv has been subjected to Russian shelling in recent days after several weeks of relative quiet.