Multiple explosions heard in Ukraine's Kharkiv after Zelensky's visit

A large plume of dark smoke could be seen rising northeast of the city centre. 
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits a place of a fight with Russian troops during Russia's invasion to Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine(via REUTERS)
Published on May 29, 2022 08:43 PM IST
Reuters |

Several explosions were heard in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Sunday hours after a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was making his first trip outside of the Kyiv region since the start of Russia's invasion, a Reuters journalist said.

A large plume of dark smoke could be seen rising northeast of the city centre. Kharkiv has been subjected to Russian shelling in recent days after several weeks of relative quiet.

