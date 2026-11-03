Multiple explosions heard on Iran's Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz, IRNA reports

Multiple explosions were reported on Iran's Qeshm Island on Monday, according to the state-run IRNA news agency, although their cause remains unknown.
Iranian authorities have yet to issue an official statement confirming the source of the reported blasts.
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The latest development came hours after Donald Trump indicated that a possible agreement with Iran could be within reach.
On Monday, the US president suggested that diplomatic efforts were making progress towards preventing a renewed conflict, while Tehran confirmed that "intensive" negotiations were taking place. Iran also expressed willingness to reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, although it attached strict conditions to the proposal.
Taking to Truth Social a day before the crucial US midterm elections, Trump expressed optimism about the prospects of reaching an agreement, writing that a deal with Tehran "could happen." He further claimed that "Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible."
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.