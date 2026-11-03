Multiple explosions heard on Iran's Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz, IRNA reports

Multiple explosions were reported on Iran's Qeshm Island on Monday, according to the state-run IRNA news agency, although their cause remains unknown.

Multiple explosions were reported on Iran's Qeshm Island. (AFP)

Iranian authorities have yet to issue an official statement confirming the source of the reported blasts.

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The latest development came hours after Donald Trump indicated that a possible agreement with Iran could be within reach.

On Monday, the US president suggested that diplomatic efforts were making progress towards preventing a renewed conflict, while Tehran confirmed that "intensive" negotiations were taking place. Iran also expressed willingness to reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, although it attached strict conditions to the proposal.

Taking to Truth Social a day before the crucial US midterm elections, Trump expressed optimism about the prospects of reaching an agreement, writing that a deal with Tehran "could happen." He further claimed that "Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible."

This story is being updated.

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