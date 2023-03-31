‘...my champagne’: What Stormy Daniels said after Trump's hush money indictment

After Donald Trump became the first-ever US president to face a criminal charge over alleged payments made to Stormy Daniels to silence claims of a sexual encounter, the porn actress on Friday reacted to the indictment.

Former US President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels. (File)

Taking to Twitter, Daniels expressed gratitude to her ‘supporters’ and added that she didn’t want to ‘spill her champagne’, indicating that she had been celebrating Trump’s indictment. She also revealed that the news had led to a rush in demand for her merchandise and autograph.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, wrote, “Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond...also don't want to spill my champagne #Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment.”

Trump, however, has rejected all the accusations and termed it ‘Political Persecution and Election Interference’ in a statement released after the announcement of the indictment by a Manhattan grand jury. The former US president also called it a ‘politically motivated witch hunt’ to destroy his ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign.

Soon after the news broke, Daniels also retweeted the reaction from her lawyer Clark Brewster with a ‘thank you’. Asserting that everyone is equal before the law, Brewster wrote, "The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy. The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected. Now let truth and justice prevail.”

The case surrounds the 2016 presidential campaign when the 76-year-old Democrat's personal lawyer Michael Cohen allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 after she threatened to go public about what she called an ‘extramarital affair’. Cohen was then reimbursed by the Trump Organization, which also rewarded the lawyer with bonuses and extra payments. In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to his role in orchestrating the payments and was sentenced to three years in prison. He also testified that Trump directed him to make the payments.

(With inputs from AP, Reuters)

