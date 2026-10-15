‘My family and I were worshipping there’: US Congressman on foiled Hindu temple attack

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said his family and he were worshipping at a Hindu temple in Aurora on Sunday when a white supremacist attempted a mass shooting there, a plot that was foiled.

Krishnamoorthi also thanked the suspect’s co-workers for alerting the police and praised the law enforcement officers who intervened. (Getty Images via AFP File)

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In a statement, Krishnamoorthi said he was horrified by the attempted attack and expressed gratitude to those who helped prevent a tragedy.

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“My family and I were there when the attack was attempted last Sunday. The threat of such violence shows how dangerous anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy have become, and we cannot wait until innocent people are killed to take these threats seriously,” he said.

Deep Dive Where and when was the alleged Hindu temple shooting plot in Illinois uncovered? The alleged plot targeted a Hindu temple in the Aurora area. Alexandros Paporakis was arrested in Palatine on Sunday, October 11. How did police learn about the alleged plan to attack the Aurora Hindu temple? Paporakis’s co-workers alerted police after receiving messages, a document outlining an alleged shooting plan and photos of tactical equipment. Police departments coordinated to locate and arrest him. What did Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi say after the alleged temple attack was foiled? Krishnamoorthi said he and his family were worshipping at the temple when the attack was attempted. He thanked the co-workers and officers who helped prevent a tragedy and called for unity against hatred.

This comes after a 19-year-old man was arrested after police uncovered an alleged plan for a mass shooting that targeted a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area.

Alexandros Paporakis, a resident of Palatine, a suburb of Chicago, was arrested on Sunday, October 11, after the Mount Prospect Police Department alerted Palatine police to information about a potential mass shooting, according to the Palatine Police Department.

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{{^usCountry}} Krishnamoorthi also thanked the suspect’s co-workers for alerting the police and praised the law enforcement officers who intervened. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krishnamoorthi also thanked the suspect’s co-workers for alerting the police and praised the law enforcement officers who intervened. {{/usCountry}}

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“I am grateful to the suspect’s coworkers who alerted police and commend the law enforcement officers who intervened,” he said.

He called for unity against hatred and stressed that every American should be able to worship without fear.

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“Every American deserves to live and worship without fear, and we must stand together against hatred in all its forms,” Krishnamoorthi said.

In a post, the congressman also said he was grateful to those who helped prevent a tragedy but stressed the need to come together to confront the hatred that put many innocent lives at risk.