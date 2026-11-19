US president Donald Trump on Thursday met with his Russian counterpart, prsident Vladimir Putin, for the first time since the Alaska Summit last year. Ahead of their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Apec Summit 2026 in China's Shenzhen, Trump stated he was pleased with his relationship with Putin.

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, while posing for a group photo with other world leaders during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. (Sergei Bobylev/Pool Photo via AP) (Sergei Bobylev/Pool Sputnik Krem)

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"We have had a great relationship for many years, we know each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start," Trump told reporters ahead of their meeting. Track LIVE updates on the Apec summit here

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The US president further referred to Putin as his "friend," to which the Russian leader replied that he was "pleased to see" Trump.

Deep Dive Where and when did Trump meet Putin after the Alaska Summit? Trump and Putin met in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the 2026 APEC Summit. It was their first direct meeting since their talks in Alaska the previous year. What were Trump and Putin expected to discuss in China? The leaders were expected to discuss the war in Ukraine and nuclear weapons. Trump said he hoped the meeting could help make progress toward ending the conflict. Did Trump say he would make a Ukraine deal with Putin without Zelensky? Trump said he would not make a deal with Putin without Ukraine’s involvement. He did not answer a follow-up question about whether he had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

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What's on agenda for Trump and Putin?

{{^usCountry}} The direct talks between Trump and Putin are expected to cover a range of topics but focus on the ongoing energy crisis and conflicts in Iran and Ukraine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The direct talks between Trump and Putin are expected to cover a range of topics but focus on the ongoing energy crisis and conflicts in Iran and Ukraine. {{/usCountry}}

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The bilateral in China is also the first since the 2025 Alaska Summit, where Trump met with Putin to discuss a peace deal to end the Ukraine war. The summit, which took place away from Ukrainian representatives, did not end in any conclusion or draft deal despite Trump stating he held a "good and constructive" meeting with the Russian leader.

Since then, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner have held a series of talks and negotiations in Moscow and Kyiv as part of theAmerican effort to end the war, as the US president ramps up efforts to broker a ceasefire as the war nears its five-year mark.

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Ahead of the US midterm elections, Trump also announced a deal with Putin for Russia to supply diesel to the global market, which came as a setback to US' European allies, who continue to seek an end to the conflict in Kyiv.

The direct talks in China, which will also be followed by a historic trilateral with Chinese president Xi Jinping, are likely to intensify fears in Europe about the leaders making major decisions on the war that could force stark concessions on Ukraine.

Putin has continued to make demands for Ukrainian territory, which Kyiv has refused to concede.