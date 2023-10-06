‘My heart just breaks…’: Fans pay tribute to TikTok star Lorenzo Delle Femmine

Italian TikTok star Lorenzo Delle Femmine died at the age of 40 years, on Monday after suffering a heart attack. On TikTok, Lorenzo was popular as Mister Pella Pazzo. On the platform, he had a whopping 1.7 million followers. His TikTok videos often featured his wife and three children. In his videos, Lorenzo would often give glimpses of his luxurious lifestyle including his expensive cars etc.

Lorenzo's wife Assunta took to Instagram and shared the news of his tragic death.

"I feel so bad. I can’t believe it," she posted.

Just hours before his death, Assunta shared details about Lorenzo's health to his fans on TikTok.

"Good morning, everyone. Lorenzo is not doing very well at the moment. He sends a kiss to everyone. Between tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, he will reply to everyone," said Assunta.

Reason behind Lorenzo's death

As per reports, Lorenzo was playing with his children at his flat in Casalnuovo di Napoli near Naples when he felt uneasiness and collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital but couldn't be saved.

Notably, Lorenzo had suffered health issues a month ago as well and he was hospitalised too. He had later revealed that he was diagnosed with labyrinthitis which is an inner ear infection that affects a person's balance.

Tributes for Lorenzo

Celebrity influencer Massimo Cerbone reminisced about his friendship with Lorenzo and paid a heartfelt tribute. Massimo said, " We met on the set of Gomorrah 5. Too soon to die. Have a good journey, Misterpellapazzo.”

Meanwhile, Lorenzo's fans on X(formerly Twitter) shared heartfelt posts for him.

"My heart just breaks for his family," wrote one fan.

"So sad. Condolences to friends and family. Must be such a difficult time for you all, especially for the children," posted another fan.

