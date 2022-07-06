Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / My job is to 'keep going': British PM amid wave of resignations
world news

My job is to 'keep going': British PM amid wave of resignations

Johnson made the remarks in parliament in response to a question from a lawmaker in his own party who asked if the prime minister thought there were any circumstances in which he should resign.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate, in Parliament in London.(via REUTERS)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 05:24 PM IST
Reuters |

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defied growing calls for him to step down on Wednesday, telling lawmakers he would "keep going" following a wave of resignations from his government including those of two key ministers.

Johnson made the remarks in parliament in response to a question from a lawmaker in his own party who asked if the prime minister thought there were any circumstances in which he should resign.

"Clearly, if there were circumstances in which I felt it was impossible for the government to go on and discharge the mandate that we've been given, or if I felt, for instance, that we were being frustrated in our desire to support the Ukrainian people ... then I would," Johnson told parliament.

"But frankly, the job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when you've been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going," Johnson said. "And that's what I'm going to do."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
boris johnson
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP