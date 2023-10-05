Mystery illness in Kenya leaves school children with paralysed legs; over 90 girls hospitalised

A mystery illness has gripped Kenya as over 90 school children reported symptoms of paralysis in the legs, leading to most of them being unable to walk. According to local media reports, the schoolgirls from St. Theresa's Eregi Girls High School, in the town of Kakamega, have been hospitalised and the school has been shut down indefinitely.

On Wednesday, county education official Bonface Okoth told the media that 95 students had been admitted to hospitals for medical attention, reported an African media outlet.

According to a BBC report, the school girls were struggling to walk, had paralysis in their legs, and also experienced convulsions. While the exact nature of the illness remains undisclosed, the report said that experts believe it may be a mass hysteria.

The blood and urine samples of the affected girls have been collected by health officials and sent to the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) laboratories where the mystery disease is being examined, the report said.

A video of the school children unable to walk due to the mystery illness has been making rounds on social media. An X, formerly known as Twitter, user posted saying: “In Kenya - several schoolgirls have been hospitalized due to a mysterious illness. Reports indicate that most female students have paralyzed legs and cannot walk.”

Meanwhile, the school noted that the students will be allowed back to school once the situation has been assessed and necessary steps have been taken, reported local media.

Kenya officials have also reportedly urged parents and guardians of the affected students to monitor their children's health closely.

