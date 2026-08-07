NASA astronauts Anil Menon, Jessica Meir complete spacewalk to upgrade ISS power system

NASA astronauts Anil Menon and Jessica Meir on Friday completed a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) to install modification hardware for a power channel, a crucial step towards adding new solar arrays to the orbital laboratory.

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon conducts his first spacewalk outside the International Space Station. (NASA/YT/PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The spacewalk began at 8:33 am EDT on Thursday (6:03 pm IST) and ended at 3:00 pm EDT (12:30 am IST Friday), lasting six hours and 27 minutes. It marked the 281st spacewalk conducted in support of the space station, Meir’s sixth and Menon’s first, news agency PTI reported.

During the mission, the astronauts exited the Quest airlock and carried out structural upgrades on the exterior of the ISS. Their main task was to install mounting hardware on the station’s 3B power channel, located on the Starboard 6 truss segment.

The upgrade will pave the way for the installation of additional roll-out solar arrays, known as IROSA, which are designed to boost the station’s power supply.

"This work will enable the future installation of roll-out solar arrays, called IROSA, to provide additional power for the orbiting laboratory, supporting critical systems and the safe, controlled deorbit of the space station," NASA said in a statement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Astronauts have already installed six International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array (IROSA) units during previous spacewalks since 2021, with two more arrays scheduled to be delivered to the station later this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Astronauts have already installed six International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array (IROSA) units during previous spacewalks since 2021, with two more arrays scheduled to be delivered to the station later this year. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

During the latest spacewalk, Menon, who is of Indian origin, was positioned on an articulating portable foot restraint atop a worksite interface, allowing him a stable position while carrying out tasks on the station’s truss. The two later connected cables that will transfer power from the future IROSA system to the 3B power channel before placing multi-layer insulation over the struts.

‘Moon’ conversation between astronauts

The spacewalk also included a brief exchange between the astronauts as they observed the Moon from their position outside the station.

"Anil, you can see the moon to the - well, I am not sure what way you're facing, but…," Meir said while taking a short break.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"To my right. Yeah, I see it - thanks for the heads-up. I can see a future moon base there," Menon replied.

The activity was the first of three planned spacewalks for the ISS Expedition 75 crew this month.

The next spacewalk, scheduled for August 13, will involve replacing a Space-to-Ground antenna on the orbital complex. The antenna is a critical communication system NASA uses to transmit data and high-speed communication between the Mission Control Centre in Houston and the space station.

During the third spacewalk on August 25, astronauts will connect power channel cables and data relay systems as part of ongoing maintenance work, including preparations for the station’s eventual deorbit. The crew will also replace a navigation aid used for spacecraft docking on the Harmony module’s forward port, NASA said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(With inputs from PTI)