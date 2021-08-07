Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nasa invites application for year-long simulated mission on Mars-like habitat

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:33 PM IST
A 3D conceptual render of Mars Dune Alpha.(Courtesy: nasa.gov)

American space agency Nasa has invited application for a year-long mission to prepare those interested to go to Mars to prepare them for the harsh weather on the Red Planet. The simulated mission is set to begin in Fall 2022, according to Nasa.

"Calling all Martians! @NASA is recruiting four crew members for a year-long mission that will simulate life on a distant world, living in “Mars Dune Alpha,” a 3D-printed habitat. Want to take part in research for the first human Mars mission?" the space agency said on Twitter.

According to details shard by Nasa, each mission will consist of four crew members living and working in a 1,700-square-foot module 3D-printed by ICON, called Mars Dune Alpha. "The habitat will simulate the challenges of a mission on Mars, including resource limitations, equipment failure, communication delays, and other environmental stressors," it added.

As part of the simulation tasks, the crew members will conduct spacewalks, scientific research, use virtual reality and robotic controls, and exchange communications.

"In preparation for the real-life challenges of future missions to Mars, NASA will study how highly motivated individuals respond under the rigor of a long-duration, ground-based simulation," a release about the mission said on Nasa's website.

The application is currently open for "healthy, motivated US citizens or permanent residents who are non-smokers". The prescribed age limit is 30-55 years. The candidates must be proficient in English for effective communication between crew and mission control.

And it's desirable to have a master’s degree in a STEM field such as engineering, mathematics, or biological, physical or computer science from an accredited institution. A minimum of one thousand hours piloting an aircraft is also required.

Candidates who have completed two years of work toward a doctoral program in STEM, or completed a medical degree, or a test pilot program will also be considered, said Nasa.

