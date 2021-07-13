Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Nasa study predicts record flooding in 2030s due to Moon's 'wobble'
world news

Nasa study predicts record flooding in 2030s due to Moon's 'wobble'

The 'wobble' in the Moon's orbit lasts 18.6 years, during which there is a tide-amplifying phase, which increases the devastating effect of the high tides. This cycle is expected to occur in mid-2030s, and coupled with the rising sea level, could lead to more nuisance floods, said Nasa.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 05:45 AM IST
The moon's orbit causes high and low tides on Earth. Its gravitational pull generates something called the tidal force.(AFP File Photo)

Climate change has caused sudden weather changes on Earth, which has led to flood in many countries, especially the United State. But now, a new study has linked extreme weather events with Earth's neighbour, the moon.

The study has been conducted by American space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), which says that a 'wobble' in Moon's orbit combined with rising sea levels due to climate change will lead to devastating floods on Earth.

The study was published in the journal Nature Climate Change on June 21.

Called 'nuisance floods', these currently occur in coastal areas when the tide reaches about 2 feet above the daily average high tide. These events are much more problematic for businesses because they inundate the streets and homes, affecting everyday life.

These nuisance floods will become more frequent and irregular by mid-2030s, according to Nasa study. A majority of US coastline will see three to four times increase in high tides for at least a decade, according to the study.

It has also warned that these floods won't be spread out evenly through the year, and expected to cluster together over the span of just a few months.

“Low-lying areas near sea level are increasingly at risk and suffering due to the increased flooding, and it will only get worse,” said Nasa administrator Bill Nelson. “The combination of the Moon’s gravitational pull, rising sea levels, and climate change will continue to exacerbate coastal flooding on our coastlines and across the world."

Explaining the impact of the Moon on the flooding on Earth, the study's lead author Phil Thompson, an assistant professor at the University of Hawaii, said that the wobble in the Moon's orbit takes 18.6 years to complete. While the wobble has always been there, what makes it dangerous is that it will combine with the rising sea levels due to the planet's warming, said Thompson.

In half of these 18.6 years, the Earth's regular tides are suppressed: high tides are lower than normal and low tides higher than normal. In the other half, the effect is reversed, which is called the tide-amplifying phase of the Moon. The next time this cycle is expected in 2030s, which will severely affect the normal life, especially in coastal areas, according to Thompson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa study moon orbit
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Raveena Tandon wishes son on birthday with a sweet post. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP