Published on Jan 30, 2023 07:30 AM IST

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged South Korea on Monday to increase military support to Ukraine.

NATO chief urges South Korea to step up military support for Ukraine(AFP)
Reuters |

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged South Korea on Monday to increase military support to Ukraine, referring to countries that have changed their policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict after Russia's invasion.

Stoltenberg is currently in Seoul, the first stop on a trip that will include Japan and is aimed at strengthening ties with the U.S. allies in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China.

