NATO holds first dedicated talks on China threat to Taiwan: Report

Published on Nov 30, 2022 11:57 AM IST

China-Taiwan Conflict: The talks were held by the North Atlantic Council, the alliance's main political decision-making body, the report said.

China-Taiwan Conflict: A Chinook helicopter carrying a Taiwan flag flies over the city during the country's National Day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan.(Reuters)
Members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization held their first dedicated debate on Taiwan in September, as the United States encourages other members of NATO to pay more attention to the rising threat of China to Taiwan, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The talks were held by the North Atlantic Council, the alliance's main political decision-making body, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

