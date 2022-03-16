NATO mulls warning Russia against relentless assault on Ukraine, may reset military posture

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is reportedly planning to draw new ways to warn Russia over its continued assault on Ukraine. The organization is set to ask its military commanders, troops, officials, and diplomats to find ways to deter Russia against the relentless battering of Ukrainian cities and ports that have left hundreds dead and triggered a massive refugee crisis in the East European nation.

At least 10 NATO allies have already deployed warplanes, troops, and ships along the eastern flank.

In a statement, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said the allies need to “reset military posture for this new reality”. “Ministers will start an important discussion on concrete measures to reinforce our security for the longer term, in all domains,” he added.

The 12 founding-member countries of NATO are the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, and Portugal. On March 13, a Russian missile hit a Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland.

Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov is also expected to ask for more weapons from NATO countries as Russian forces advance towards capital Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has renewed pleas to NATO for imposing a 'no-fly zone' over his country. The organization is yet to pay heed to the call.

As Ukraine is not a part of NATO, the organization is not treaty-bound to defend the war-torn country. However, it must defend its allies as per the treaty.

Despite holding peace talks, Russia is continuing its offensive in the war-torn country for the third straight week which began on February 24. According to a UN report, over 600 people have been killed in the war so far and almost 2.8 million people have left Ukraine.

