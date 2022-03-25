NATO will 'respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine: Biden
"We will respond if he uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use," Biden said after a NATO summit in Brussels.
Published on Mar 25, 2022 04:26 AM IST
AFP |
US President Joe Biden said Thursday that NATO would "respond" if Russian President Vladimir Putin used a chemical weapon in his war on Ukraine.
