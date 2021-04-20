Home / World News / Navalny moved to prison hospital, condition serious
Navalny moved to prison hospital, condition serious

Navalny, 44, has been on hunger strike for nearly three weeks to demand outside medical care for acute back and leg pains.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia.(AP file photo)

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is pressing on with a hunger strike after authorities moved him to a prison hospital, a top ally said. “They’re still not allowing civilian doctors to see him, he’s not stopping his hunger strike,” Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s closest associate, said on Monday, citing lawyers he said had been able to visit the Kremlin critic for a few minutes. Navalny, 44, has been on hunger strike for nearly three weeks to demand outside medical care for acute back and leg pains.

