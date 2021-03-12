Nawaz Sharif accuses Pakistan Army of threatening daughter Maryam
Pakistan’s deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif has accused the country’s powerful military establishment of threatening his daughter Maryam Nawaz, warning that if anything happens to her Prime Minister Imran Khan and the three top generals would be responsible for it.
In a video message from London, the PML-N supremo said that they (military establishment) have threatened to ‘smash’ Maryam if she does not stop against them (the military).
“You have stooped so low. First you broke open the Karachi hotel room door where Maryam was staying. Now you are threatening her that if she does not stop, she will be smashed. If anything happens to her Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, ISI head Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed and Gen. Irfan Malik will be responsible,” 71-year-old Sharif said in the video which he posted on his Twitter account on Thursday.
Sharif has been in London since November 2019. The Khan government had allowed him to leave the country after the Lahore High Court granted him bail for four weeks on medical grounds.
He was serving a seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail in Al-Azizia Mills corruption case.
Taunting the military for requesting politicians not to drag it in politics, Sharif said: “You (generals) rigged 2018 polls to impose inept Imran Khan on the nation and after the defeat in the Senate you helped your selected (PM Khan) to get vote of confidence and it is no more a secret”.
Addressing the generals, Sharif said: “What you have done is a grave crime and you will be answerable to your deeds.”
Meanwhile, Maryam, a senior functionary of the PML-N party said in a tweet that she had not only been threatened but those issuing the threat had also used abusive language.
Earlier, Maryam, 47, named the intelligence agencies being used to pressure PML-N senators to vote for the government candidate in the senate chairman election being held on Friday.
Since September last year Sharif had started taking on the Pakistan Army and ISI chiefs for their alleged interference in politics and installing their ‘puppet’ government of Khan by "stealing" the 2018 polls.
Maryam has also been targeting the military establishment.
The Quad Summit was also the first plurilateral engagement for US President Joe Biden since he assumed office in January, and he said a free and open Indo-Pacific was essential to the future of all four countries.
The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has said he's sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.
Mexican president has backed the bill, saying it would help the government curb drug-related violence which claims thousands of lives every year.
#IAmMySong is gaining traction on Twitter, with some Afghan girls singing their favorite tunes for the camera and calls popping up for petitions to oppose the directive.
"Mohammed Saleh ben Taher Benten, Minister of Haj and Umrah shall be relieved form his position," state news agency said in a tweet
