Nawaz Sharif's daughter on his return to Pakistan: ‘Biggest day of my life’

Maryam Nawaz said that the return of her father Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan after four years was the “biggest day“ of her life as she predicted that the country will see the former prime minister staging another comeback in politics. The 73-year-old returned to Pakistan on a special flight after a four-year self-imposed exile in the UK to head his party in the general elections expected to be held in January. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo flew in from Dubai to Islamabad on the 'Umeed-e-Pakistan' chartered plane and will lead a rally in his hometown of Lahore with 194 people from his party and media organisations, news agency Reuters reported. Nawaz Sharif In Pakistan: Workers give final touches next to huge portraits of Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif displayed at the venue of his welcoming rally, in Lahore, Pakistan.(AP)

What Maryam Nawaz said on her father's return?

Maryam Nawaz said that it was the “biggest day “ of her life.

“The pain and suffering that Nawaz Sharif endured in the last 24 years are hardly comparable, and there are some wounds that will never heal, but the amount of times Nawaz Sharif has risen is probably not the same for anyone else,” she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Pakistan is going to see another comeback of Nawaz Sharif, she asserted.

“Welcome Nawaz Sharif,” she said.

What about the cases against Maryam Nawaz?

On August 8, 2019, Maryam Nawaz was arrested in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case while she was visiting her jailed father. She was arrested from the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore where her father had been serving a seven-year prison term after he was convicted in one of the three corruption cases in relations to the Panama Papers.

In November 2019, Maryam Nawaz was released on bail by the Lahore high court. She appointed as Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in January 2023.

