Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif lands in Pakistan after four years of exile in UK

ByMallika Soni
Oct 21, 2023 02:22 PM IST

Pakistani television channels showed live images of Sharif's plane landing at the airport.

Three-time Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif landed in the capital Islamabad ahead of national elections, local media reported, ending four years of self-imposed exile. Pakistani television channels showed live images of Sharif's plane landing at the airport.

Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, speaks during a news conference at a hotel in London, Britain.(Reuters)
Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, speaks during a news conference at a hotel in London, Britain.(Reuters)

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

