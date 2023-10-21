Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif lands in Pakistan after four years of exile in UK
Oct 21, 2023 02:22 PM IST
Pakistani television channels showed live images of Sharif's plane landing at the airport.
Three-time Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif landed in the capital Islamabad ahead of national elections, local media reported, ending four years of self-imposed exile. Pakistani television channels showed live images of Sharif's plane landing at the airport.
