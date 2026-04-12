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Nearly 200,000 attend Vancouver Khalsa Day parade celebrating resilience

The parade marks not just the harvest season and the new year but also the founding of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699

Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 02:28 pm IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
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Almost 200,000 devotees participated in the 47th edition of the historic Khalsa Day parade in Vancouver on Saturday.

Participants in the historic Khalsa Day nagar kirtan in Vancouver on Saturday. (Khalsa Diwan Society)

Organised by the Khalsa Diwan Society, which manages the historic Ross Street Gurdwara in Vancouver, the parade had focused on the theme of “resiliency” this year amid a climate of discrimination.

KDS president Ranjit Singh Hayer said this year’s Vaisakhi nagar kirtan witnessed a large turnout. “It went very well, it was the best crowd we’ve had,” he said, though there was rain during the early stages of the parade.

The parade takes place in April, also recognised by the Canadian Government as Sikh Heritage Month. It marks not just the harvest season and the new year for the community but also the founding of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

Among those who joined the parade were leader of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre, Federal Housing Minister Gregor Robertson, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, along with participation from India’s Vancouver Consulate General.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

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