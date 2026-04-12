Nearly 200,000 attend Vancouver Khalsa Day parade celebrating resilience

Almost 200,000 devotees participated in the 47th edition of the historic Khalsa Day parade in Vancouver on Saturday.

Participants in the historic Khalsa Day nagar kirtan in Vancouver on Saturday. (Khalsa Diwan Society)

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Organised by the Khalsa Diwan Society, which manages the historic Ross Street Gurdwara in Vancouver, the parade had focused on the theme of “resiliency” this year amid a climate of discrimination.

KDS president Ranjit Singh Hayer said this year’s Vaisakhi nagar kirtan witnessed a large turnout. “It went very well, it was the best crowd we’ve had,” he said, though there was rain during the early stages of the parade.

The parade takes place in April, also recognised by the Canadian Government as Sikh Heritage Month. It marks not just the harvest season and the new year for the community but also the founding of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

Among those who joined the parade were leader of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre, Federal Housing Minister Gregor Robertson, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, along with participation from India’s Vancouver Consulate General.

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{{^usCountry}} While announcing plans for the parade earlier, KDS had noted that Sikhs have been a part of Canada’s fabric since 1906. The country has approximately 770,000 Sikhs and they comprise nearly six per cent of the population of British Columbia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While announcing plans for the parade earlier, KDS had noted that Sikhs have been a part of Canada’s fabric since 1906. The country has approximately 770,000 Sikhs and they comprise nearly six per cent of the population of British Columbia. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Despite these deep roots, the community acknowledges the modern challenges of online hate and in-person discrimination, particularly against Indian immigrants and international students. This year’s parade is a stand for resiliency and the right of every individual to live with dignity,” a release had stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Despite these deep roots, the community acknowledges the modern challenges of online hate and in-person discrimination, particularly against Indian immigrants and international students. This year’s parade is a stand for resiliency and the right of every individual to live with dignity,” a release had stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hayer pointed out that the parade always stood against hate. KDS’ senior vice-president Pall Beesla said, “The Indian community has been here for over a century. We didn’t arrive yesterday.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hayer pointed out that the parade always stood against hate. KDS’ senior vice-president Pall Beesla said, “The Indian community has been here for over a century. We didn’t arrive yesterday.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hayer said, “We welcome all to join us in the spirit of equality, showing that our community - and Canada - is strongest when we stand together against discrimination.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hayer said, “We welcome all to join us in the spirit of equality, showing that our community - and Canada - is strongest when we stand together against discrimination.” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anirudh Bhattacharyya ...Read More Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb. Read Less

discrimination vancouver Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times. See Less Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.

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