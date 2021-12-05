NEET-PG counselling delay: RML resident doctors to boycott emergency services from Monday

Intensifying the protest called by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, resident doctors of the Centre-run RML Hospital on Sunday announced they will boycott emergency services from Monday.

The out-patient department (OPD) services in RML Hospital has already been affected along with those of two other hospitals—Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge—in the Capital.

This comes days after the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital warned the administration its members will withdraw from emergency services if no concrete step is taken by the stakeholders to ensure immediate completion of NEET-PG counselling.

As of now, the doctors have been boycotting all routine services, including those in OPDs, special clinics, in-patient departments (IPDs), elective operation theatres from December 3.

The doctors are demanding the completion of the counselling process in view of the looming third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The doctors say it is necessary for the process to start immediately to "prevent the collapse of the healthcare system," the RDA said in a statement earlier.

"We request all stakeholders and administrative authorities to ensure that the process of induction of new doctors is completed at the earliest," it added.

There have been repeated delays in conducting NEET-PG 2021 counselling despite multiple reminders and communications with the ministry and authorities concerned, the RDA of Safdarjung hospital said. "As the third wave of Covid is imminent, we wish to reiterate that we are grossly understaffed as the PG residents of the 2021 batch have not yet joined," it added.

Resident doctors are exhausted and on the verge of a breakdown but have been patiently waiting and working with resilience for patients’ care, the association also said.

Resident doctors at a few Delhi government-run facilities like the LNJP Hospital and the DDU Hospital have also refused to offer services in OPDs over the same issues.

(With agency inputs)