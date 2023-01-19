Meet Nemat Shafik: Columbia University's 1st woman president

Nemat Shafik is set to take the position of Columbia University's president as the prestigious institution's search process for the role came to an end, it announced. Nemat Shafik will take the position after Lee C. Bollinger declared he would leave the position at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Here's everything you need to know about Nemat Shafik:

1. Nemat Shafik who is set to become Columbia University's 20th president is an economist. Her career has focused on public policy and academia.

2. She will take on the role on July 1, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the university's 268-year history.

3. Nemat Shafik completed her Bachelors' at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. She then finished her MSc at the London School of Economics and Political Science. She also has done DPhil at the University of Oxford.

4. At 36, Nemat Shafik was the youngest-ever vice president at the World Bank.

5. She has also worked at International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the deputy managing director.

6. Nemat Shafik served on and chaired numerous boards at London School of Economics.

7. She currently serves as a Trustee of the British Museum, the Supervisory Board of Siemens, the Council of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, and the Economy Honours Committee.

8. This comes after Harvard University last month named Claudine Gay as its new president. Claudine Gay is the first black woman to hold the position at Harvard.

