Nepal cancels all domestic flights amid heavy rainfall alert

Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAN) has suspended all domestic flights across the country until Saturday morning due to deteriorating weather conditions, a spokesperson said on Friday. A general view of the overflowing Bagmati River following heavy rains, in Kathmandu, Nepal.(Reuters/ File)

The announcement comes after Nepal's weather forecasting division issued a red alert on Thursday, warning of heavy rainfall and possible natural disasters across the country. The alert, in effect for four days, has put 56 of Nepal’s 77 districts on high alert for severe weather, including heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority (NDRRMA) has also taken steps in response to the red alert, suspending night-time vehicle operations for two days and urging people to avoid long-distance travel unless absolutely necessary.

According to the forecasting division, the ongoing monsoon is being intensified by water vapour from the Bay of Bengal, along with a low-pressure system in the region. The monsoon conditions are expected to impact the entire country, bringing light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and potential storms in the Terai region.

The NDRRMA also issued warnings to residents in high-risk areas, particularly those near rivers or prone to landslides. The agency has urged people in disaster-prone districts to stay vigilant and take precautions. Farmers, particularly in the Terai and Madhesh regions, have been advised not to harvest crops during this period and to store them in high-lying areas to avoid damage from potential flooding.

Security forces and volunteers have been placed on alert for possible search and rescue operations if needed. Rising river levels and potential floods could disrupt key sectors including agriculture, health, tourism, and transportation, officials warned.