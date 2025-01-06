Nepal halts helicopter services in Everest region after protests

Nepal's airlines have halted helicopter flights to the Everest region after locals angry at the environmental impact and loss of income from trekkers threatened landing sites, aviation officials said Monday. Representative image: Helicopter flights to Everest region in Nepal have been suspended(PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP)

Helicopters are a key means of transport and crucial for emergency rescue in many of Nepal's remote regions, often inaccessible by road.

But they have also been increasingly used to airlift mountaineering teams and tourists over the challenging terrains in the Sagarmatha National Park, home to Mount Everest.

For those who can afford the $1,000 price tag, helicopters reduce the two-week long trek to Everest base camp to just a day -- removing a key source of employment for Nepalis supporting those making the long hike in.

The Airlines Operators Association of Nepal grounded all helicopter flights to the region on Sunday citing security challenges.

It said local youths had erected barriers of flags at landing sites, and threatened action against pilots who land.

"We have suspended all our helicopter flights to the Everest region until the government gives assurance of security for helicopter pilots and a separate spot for emergency landing," Pratap Jung Pandey, first-vice president of the association, told AFP.

The suspension comes after escalating arguments between the aviation authorities, companies and local officials.

Over 50,000 tourists visit the Everest region every year, mostly entering either in a plane or a helicopter.

According to the association, the Everest region sees about 15 helicopter flights per day in the winter, a number that can surge to 60 daily during the peak tourist season.

Sagarmatha National Park in December issued a notice banning commercial sight-seeing helicopter flights from January, sparking a conflict with aviation officials.

"Geologically, this a very sensitive area and the rampant helicopter flights are disturbing the environment," the park's conservation officer Sushma Rana told AFP in December, after the ban was announced.

"The local businesses are also losing out because the trekkers are whisked away by flights."

Local officials said the suspension was announced while negotiations had been ongoing.

"We are going to hold talks to resolve this issue," said Laxman Adhikari, a local ward official.