Nepal floods: 112 dead, 64 missing as intense downpour continues

Torrential rainfall in Nepal has triggered rainfall and landslides in the country, causing 112 deaths and 64 people reported missing on Sunday. People travel using a boat in Kathmandu at a flood-affected area following heavy rainfall (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Nepal has been dealing with heavy rainfall since Friday, which led to inundation in several low-lying areas as well as rising levels of water in rivers that resulted in flash floods.

Several roads have been flooded or blocked due to landslides, as rivers such as the Bagmati have broken their banks and water levels have risen above danger marks. Around eight different roads have been blocked due to landslides.

The country's weather bureau told the Kathmandu Post, that this was the highest recorded rainfall in the country's capital since 1970. In the 24 hours, leading upto Saturday morning, Kathmandu had recorded 240 mm of rain. Some parts of the capital reported 322 mm of rain, reported Reuters.

Police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki told AFP that the death toll was likely to increase as rescue missions proceed, since several people have been counted as ‘missing’.

As of Sunday morning, 3,300 people have been rescued by relief teams. More than 3,000 security personnel are working towards assisting rescue efforts with helicopters, rafts and motorboats.

Domestic flights in and out of Kathmandu have resumed on Sunday after being temporarily suspended Friday onwards, with close to 150 departures cancelled.

Climate Change

One of the main causes for the increasing risk of floods and landslides in Nepal can be attributed to climate change and the lack of adapting to environmental risk.

Arun Bhakta Shrestha, a climate scientist at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), said that "haphazard development" had also increased risks in Nepal.

"I’ve never before seen flooding on this scale in Kathmandu," said Srestha. The ICIMOD has urged the government to improve infrastructure and invest in underground stormwater and sewage systems.

According to ICIMOD, flooding was made worse due to poor drainage that is caused by unplanned settlement and urbanisation efforts, construction on floodplains, lack of areas for water retention, and encroachment on the Bagmati river.

With inputs from ANI