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Nepal PM Shah, members of Cabinet discloses assets, draws criticism

Nepal PM Shah, members of Cabinet discloses assets, draws criticism

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 09:56 pm IST
PTI |
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Kathmandu, Prime Minister Balen Shah and members of the Rastriya Swatantra Party -led Cabinet have made their property details public, in line with their broader commitment to transparency after coming to power.

Nepal PM Shah, members of Cabinet discloses assets, draws criticism

The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers released the disclosures on Sunday, in line with Section 50 of the Corruption Prevention Act, which requires public officials to submit their asset details within 60 days of assuming office.

The assets were made public as per their commitment to maintain transparency after assuming power.

The members have revealed significant holdings in bank deposits, land, shares and other assets.

However, the huge cash and non-cash property made public by the Balen Cabinet has invited criticism from different quarters.

As per the disclosures, Prime Minister Shah has 14.6 million deposited in his bank account, with income sources mentioned as earnings from digital platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.

He owns houses and land in Kathmandu, Dhanusha and Mahottari districts. Besides, he has also declared 190 tola of ancestral gold among other valuables. .

On Monday, a group of leftist students staged a protest in Kathmandu demanding that the sources of the publicly declared assets be disclosed and that an impartial investigation be conducted to ascertain how the ministers gathered their wealth.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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