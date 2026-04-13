Kathmandu, Prime Minister Balen Shah and members of the Rastriya Swatantra Party -led Cabinet have made their property details public, in line with their broader commitment to transparency after coming to power.

Nepal PM Shah, members of Cabinet discloses assets, draws criticism

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The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers released the disclosures on Sunday, in line with Section 50 of the Corruption Prevention Act, which requires public officials to submit their asset details within 60 days of assuming office.

The assets were made public as per their commitment to maintain transparency after assuming power.

The members have revealed significant holdings in bank deposits, land, shares and other assets.

However, the huge cash and non-cash property made public by the Balen Cabinet has invited criticism from different quarters.

As per the disclosures, Prime Minister Shah has ₹14.6 million deposited in his bank account, with income sources mentioned as earnings from digital platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.

He owns houses and land in Kathmandu, Dhanusha and Mahottari districts. Besides, he has also declared 190 tola of ancestral gold among other valuables. .

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle has disclosed share investments worth ₹19 million and bank deposits of around ₹9 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle has disclosed share investments worth ₹19 million and bank deposits of around ₹9 million. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also owns a residential house in Lalitpur worth ₹20 million and land in multiple locations valued at ₹107.5 million. Sources of his assets are professional income and ancestral property. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also owns a residential house in Lalitpur worth ₹20 million and land in multiple locations valued at ₹107.5 million. Sources of his assets are professional income and ancestral property. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Likewise, Home Minister Sudan Gurung has mentioned ₹43.1 million in share investments. land in three districts and 89 tolas of gold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Likewise, Home Minister Sudan Gurung has mentioned ₹43.1 million in share investments. land in three districts and 89 tolas of gold. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The declaration of asset details is a mandatory provision under the Corruption Prevention Act, which requires the prime minister and ministers to submit their property details within 60 days after assuming office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The declaration of asset details is a mandatory provision under the Corruption Prevention Act, which requires the prime minister and ministers to submit their property details within 60 days after assuming office. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Property details disclosed by Prime Minister Balen and his Cabinet members on Sunday have drawn some public concern and criticism too. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Property details disclosed by Prime Minister Balen and his Cabinet members on Sunday have drawn some public concern and criticism too. {{/usCountry}}

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On Monday, a group of leftist students staged a protest in Kathmandu demanding that the sources of the publicly declared assets be disclosed and that an impartial investigation be conducted to ascertain how the ministers gathered their wealth.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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