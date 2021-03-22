Home / World News / Nepal President leaves for 2-day state visit to Bangladesh
Nepal President leaves for 2-day state visit to Bangladesh

Bhandari departed for Dhaka in a Nepal Airlines flight from Tribhuvan International Airport, reported The Himalayan Times.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:34 PM IST
File photo of Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari.(AP)

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday left for a two-day state visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of her Bangladeshi counterpart President Abdul Hamid.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Nepal informed that the Nepali delegation, accompanying the President, includes Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, along with secretaries and senior officials of MoFA, the Office of the President, and other relevant ministries.

During the visit, President Bhandari will attend the celebration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, in Dhaka. On the occasion, she will deliver a statement on 'Nepal-Bangladesh Relations and Bangabandhu's Birth Centenary', as reported by The Himalayan Times.

She will also hold talks with the President of Bangladesh at Bangabhaban. The President is also scheduled to visit the Embassy of Nepal, meet Nepali nationals in Bangladesh, and attend the luncheon to be hosted in her honour by the Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh. (ANI)

