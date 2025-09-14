Nepal to hold elections on March 5, curfew lifted as interim government takes charge

Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel on Saturday announced that fresh elections to the House of Representatives will be held within six months, with March 5 set as the polling date. People holding lit candles sing the national anthem as they take part in a candlelight vigil in memory of people who died during the protest against anti-corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 13, 2025. (REUTERS)

The announcement comes as the country seeks to stabilise after weeks of violent Gen Z protests that left 51 people dead, more than 1,300 injured, and thousands of prisoners on the run.

“The people have got the opportunity to move forward on the path of a more advanced democracy by holding the elections to the House of Representatives within six months,” Paudel said in a statement.

“Therefore, I sincerely appeal to all parties to cooperate in the work of pleasing the people and holding the elections to be held on March 5 by making good use of the opportunity obtained with great tact,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Nepali citizens gathered outside the Bouddhanath Stupa to hold a candle march in memory of those who lost their lives during the recent anti-corruption protests.

People from all walks of life, including students, monks, activists, and local residents, lit candles and stood in silence to show solidarity with the victims.

Meanwhile, Nepali Congress MP Abhishek Pratap Shah filed an FIR against former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at New Baneshwor police station through chief district officer Dilkumar Tamang of Kapilvastu.

Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki visited the civil hospital on Saturday to meet injured Gen Z protestors. The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that 51 people died in the demonstrations, including 30 from gunshot wounds and 21 from burns, injuries, and other causes.

The dead also included one Indian national and three police personnel, Nepal Police co-spokesperson Ramesh Thapa said.

The country is now gradually returning to normalcy after the nationwide curfew was lifted a day after former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was sworn in as interim Prime Minister. Public transportation resumed, and long-distance buses from Kathmandu began operating again.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sushila Karki on assuming charge as interim Prime Minister, expressing confidence that she would guide Nepal toward peace and stability.

“Nepal is a close friend of Bharat. I hope the Interim PM will ensure stability,” Modi said in Imphal. He also noted that Karki is the first woman PM of Nepal, calling it an important example of women’s empowerment.

With ANI inputs