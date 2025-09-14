Took 2 bullets on knees to oust corrupt PM in Nepal: Protester

“It took two bullets on both my knees to remove one corrupt prime minister. If the new one turns out to be corrupt, I am ready to take a bullet in my chest,” said Subhash Dahal (19), who was among thousands on the streets of Kathmandu earlier this week, protesting against corruption in Nepal’s governance. Dozens of students injured in the clashes are undergoing treatment in Kathmandu. (HT Photo)

Dahal, who sustained bullet injuries after being shot outside the Parliament building on September 9, is among the dozens of students admitted at the Civil Hospital and the National Trauma Centre in Kathmandu in the aftermath of the violent clashes that erupted in the Himalayan country.

His comments come a day after former Nepal chief justice Sushila Karki on Friday was sworn in as the interim prime minister of a country that plunged into chaos earlier this week after security forces tried to crush rallies by young protesters, leaving 51 dead and several injured.

Karki is now leading a transition to elections, scheduled to be held in March 2026. On Saturday, she visited two hospitals in the Capital to speak to the families and victims of protesters injured in the clashes.

Identifying themselves as “Gen Z” protesters who were tired of corruption in Nepal’s government, many of these students are now tracking the changes in the country from hospitals.

Aditya Rawal (26), who sustained bullet wounds on his leg, shoulder and abdomen, is among many such injured protesters recuperating at the Civil Hospital. Rawal said that he worked as a digital marketing agent and the Nepal government’s ban on social media apps would have severely affected him financially.

“I have no links with any group and work in the digital field to earn money for my family. I am not a student but identify as a Gen Z, who wants change in Nepal,” Rawal said. “In the days before September 9, there were many messages circulating on TikTok about the need to protest peacefully and the march towards Parliament. I went there on my own accord to try and bring about a change. No one knew that some would enter Parliament and vandalise it.”

In the 10-15 minutes before stone pelting started, a crowd barged inside Parliament and police firing began, Rawal said, adding that he had helped three men with bullet injuries get on a motorcycle to the hospital.

“Police had initially used water cannons and smoke smells. There was commotion and cries everywhere. I saw people around me falling like ducks. I am not sure how many were hit by pellets or bullets. I only remember a sharp pain on my abdomen and then fell unconscious. At the hospital, I woke up and was told that I was hit by three bullets.”

Ramesh Parihar (42), meanwhile, said that he was in Kathmandu on a business trip when he heard about students protesting the ban. “No political party told me to go there. I saw the movement and went there... There may have been some politically motivated elements in the group who set fire to the Parliament but I can assure you that 99% of the protesters were innocent civilians, tired of corruption in Nepal,” Parihar, a resident of Chitwan, said, adding that he sustained injuries in his leg during the violent protests.

“I have sacrificed my left leg for this country. I do not want this sacrifice to go in the vain. Our youths should never be forced to come on the streets like this. I pray that the change in Nepal this time is real.”