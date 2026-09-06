Nepal urges countries to limit travel advisories to flood-hit areas

Nepal has urged friendly countries to confine travel advisories to specific flood-affected areas, while highlighting that the rest of the country remains open and safe for travel and tourism.

Nepal Army and police personnel carry a dead body to be transferred by helicopter from Dhunche, in Rasuwa district, Nepal, September 1, 2026. (REUTERS)

The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday that it and Nepal's missions abroad were working closely with friendly countries on the issue.

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The request comes after the United States issued a travel advisory on September 4, placing Nepal under Level 2, or "Exercise increased caution", due to natural disasters.

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The US advisory places the Rasuwagadhi-Timure-Syafrubesi area of Rasuwa district, including the Nepal-China border crossing, under Level 4, or "Do not travel", due to flood damage, disrupted transportation and communications, ongoing search-and-rescue and recovery operations, and the risk of additional flooding and landslides.

"Nepal regularly experiences earthquakes, floods, and landslides. Earthquakes can happen suddenly with little warning, including in the Kathmandu Valley," the advisory said.

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{{^usCountry}} Also, foreign journalists seeking to cover the flood-affected areas are required to obtain press accreditation through the Department of Information and Broadcasting's online service, the Foreign Ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also, foreign journalists seeking to cover the flood-affected areas are required to obtain press accreditation through the Department of Information and Broadcasting's online service, the Foreign Ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

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The ministry said the requirement was in view of the risks associated with ongoing rescue operations, unstable terrain, landslide hazards and helicopter operations.

Meanwhile, Nepal has facilitated the return of 431 Nepali nationals who were stranded on the Chinese side after the floods, with the ministry coordinating with Chinese authorities. They returned through the Tatopani border point, while another 105 were expected to return through the same border point, the ministry said.