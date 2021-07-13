After brief delay, Sher Bahadur Deuba takes oath as Nepal’s PM for fifth time

Nepal Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday took oath as prime minister for the fifth time hours after he refused swear in seeking a correction in his appointment letter that did not mention the constitutional clause under which he was appointed, multiple news agencies reported

The scheduled ceremony was 6 pm local time (17:45 IST), but was delayed after Deuba refused to take oath as the new prime minister as he reportedly sought correction in his appointment letter that did not mention the constitutional clause under which he was appointed.

Deuba was appointed by President Bidya Devi Bhandari in accordance with Article 76(5) of the Constitution, according to reports, a day after the country’s Supreme Court overturned former PM KP Sharma Oli’s May 21 decision to dissolve the House of Representatives. Oli resigned from the post of Nepal's caretaker prime minister earlier in the day. “Will abide by the Supreme Court orders,” Oli said as he sent his resignation letter.

The five-member constitutional bench, led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana, said that Oli’s claim to the post of prime minister was unconstitutional.

According to local media reports, Bhandari failed to disclose the article under which Deuba is being made the prime minister in the notice, issued earlier in the day.

Following this, Deuba reportedly wrote to the president that he will not take the oath until the error is rectified.

The swearing-in ceremony was scheduled to be held at 6 pm local time (17:45 IST).

In the past, Deuba had served as the prime minister of the country four times -- June 2017–February 2018, June 2004–February 2005, July 2001–October 2002 and September 1995–March 1997.

With Deuba's appointment today, he would have 30 days to seek vote of confidence and prove majority to survive as prime minister for the remaining term of Parliament.



