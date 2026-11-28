Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday proposed a rotating premiership with his main rival Gadi Eisenkot, who would go first, with the latter expected to announce the formation of a new government within days.

Netanyahu opponents scoffed at his offer of a rotating premiership. (File Photo/Reuters) more less

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Proposing a unity government in a social media post, Netanyahu said "my responsibility as a leader requires me to set everything aside... and agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, while I will serve as alternate prime minister at the beginning of the term".

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The offer came one day after Eisenkot vowed to announce the formation of Israel's next government by the official deadline of December 6, without using the option of a 14-day extension.

Also Read | Ultra-Orthodox, Arab parties on same side: Eisenkot's unusual coalition moves closer to ousting Netanyahu

He is expected to form a coalition with anti-Netanyahu parties, but his centrist Yashar party has also been conducting negotiations with Netanyahu's right-wing Likud.

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{{^usCountry}} On Friday, however, Eisenkot accused Likud of stalling coalition talks in a bid to bring about new elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, however, Eisenkot accused Likud of stalling coalition talks in a bid to bring about new elections. {{/usCountry}}

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"Likud... has been unwilling to compromise and, over two weeks, refused to put a single concrete proposal on the table," Eisenkot said in a statement.

His wide-ranging camp has faced divisions over whether to forge alliances with the ultra-Orthodox parties, the Arab-majority lists, or form a unity government with Likud.

Also Read | Netanyahu, Eisenkot parties to hold fresh coalition talks as Israel faces government formation deadlock

Netanyahu opponents scoffed at his offer of a rotating premiership.

Youssef Jabareen, leader of the Arab-majority Joint List, which is expected to support an Eisenkot-led government without joining it, wrote: "The democratic majority has decided: this bloodstained, neglectful government must go. It is time to fulfill the shared will of the entire public, Jews and Arabs alike, and remove Netanyahu this (upcoming) week."

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"Netanyahu's proposal is yet another transparent con by a serial fraudster who has deceived every partner and violated every agreement," wrote former premier Yair Lapid, co-chair of the centrist Beyachad party.

Eisenkot's Yashar party has so far agreed coalition deals with the left-leaning Democrats and the right-wing Israel Beiteinu party.

Also Read | Israel’s democrat leader backs Eisenkot coalition bid, vows to ‘replace Netanyahu and defend democracy’

Together, they have a combined total of 36 lawmakers -- far short of the 61 needed for a majority in Israel's 120-seat parliament.

Israeli media reported that Mansour Abbas, the leader of the second Arab-Israeli party, Raam, is expected on Saturday to recognise Hamas as a "terror group" -- a move that could pave the way for his party to join a possible Eisenkot-led coalition.

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But some of Eisenkot's allies have voiced opposition to relying on the support of the Arab-majority lists, which made unprecedented gains in the election.