Netflix demands more - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £40M deal hangs in the balance

Netflix has reportedly urged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to deliver "more great ideas" if they wish to collect the remaining £40 million from their lucrative deal. The power couple's explosive TV series, "Harry & Meghan," took Netflix by storm, becoming their most-watched documentary of all time. However, it seems their bank accounts haven't seen the full benefit of their £81 million contract just yet.

Insiders reveal that while Netflix is pleased with the impressive viewership figures from the six-part season, they are hungry for more success and are confident in the couple's ability to deliver captivating content. The streaming giant acknowledges the strong potential of their partnership and views it as a winning formula.

But if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fail to secure a follow-up agreement, it appears they will be left out of pocket. A well-placed source revealed to The Sun, "There’s no question of a headline-grabbing, public parting of the way. Netflix was pleased to sign Harry and Meghan and is looking for some great ideas going forward. But the remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas. The deal’s continually under review which is normal for ones of this magnitude."

This development comes on the heels of the couple's Archewell company ending an £18 million deal with Spotify earlier this year. Despite high expectations, Meghan's podcast contributions amounted to a mere 13 episodes over two and a half years. The golden handcuffs agreement with Spotify was touted as one of the largest in history for a newly established podcast show, promising immense potential.

Industry sources initially deemed the Spotify deal as a perfect fit, aligning with the platform's strategy to expand its global audience of 320 million monthly active users. However, Spotify's chief executive, Daniel Ek, recently expressed concerns about overpayment and overinvestment, signaling a shift in the company's approach. Ek stated, "We're going to be very diligent in how we invest in future content deals. And the ones that aren't performing, obviously, we won't renew."

With both the Netflix and Spotify agreements at stake, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle find themselves under immense pressure to deliver compelling content that lives up to the hype. The streaming world eagerly awaits their next move, as the couple strives to prove their creative worth and secure the outstanding payments that await them.

Will the royal duo rise to the challenge and captivate audiences once again, or will their ambitious contracts end in disappointment? Only time will tell if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can fulfill their multimillion-dollar obligations and continue their journey as entertainment industry power players. Stay tuned for updates on this ongoing saga that has captivated the world.