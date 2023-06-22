Prince Harry-Meghan Markle want to adopt Diana's surname? ‘Major rebrand’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been discussing "ditching their Windsor surname" in a major rebrand, a royal expert claimed. The move could see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex adopt the Spencer title, Princess Diana's surname. Royal expert stated that they believe the switch-up is a “bid to align with Diana” after their deal with Spotify ended. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen.(AP)

Royal author Tom Bower said that they could be set to change their name. “What’s really interesting in the rebranding of the Sussexes, is that Meghan decided her real object in life was to be Diana,” the author said.

“That has always been her passion, that has also been Harry’s passion and Meghan went to the extent of suggesting that they should drop the name Windsor and take the surname Spencer. So she’d be Meghan Spencer - the new Diana,” he said.

It has already been "discussed" with others that Prince Harry will take on “his mother's name too”, the author said, claiming, “They’ve discussed it not only by themselves but with others too. This isn’t something they’ve plucked out of their minds. They were actively trying to recast themselves as Harry and Meghan Spencer.”

“He’d take his mother’s name too. It’s all about the break-off. They’d also give up the Sussex title because instead you’ve got the new incarnation of Diana," the expert said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed deals with various brands following their exit from the royal family in early 2020 - including Netflix and Penguin Random House. The couple released their Netflix docuseries in December 2022, followed by Prince Harry's tell-all memoir 'Spare' in January.

