'Tension' between royal couple when Prince William told Kate Middleton to…

Royal fans must have seen the moment when Prince William told his wife Kate Middleton to "chop chop" while she was talking to the new bride at the recent royal wedding in Jordan. The moment which shocked many was caught on camera. Podcaster Rachel Burchfield shared her opinion on the matter saying, “Husbands, do not do this, don't do this—William telling Kate to 'chop chop' as she spoke with the bride.” Prince William and Princess Catherine arriving at the Zahran Palace in Amman.(AFP)

“First of all, William, you were talking to the bride forever, dude, and then Kate gets up there and she's talking to her for like no time at all and then he's like 'chop, chop'—no!," the podcaster said.

Co-host Jessica Robinson said, "I thought it was funny!" while Rachel Burchfield agreed, "I know he wasn't doing it to be disrespectful, I don't think so. But you can kind of sense Kate's tension as they were walking off, or at least I could."

Body language expert Judi James also said that it was not a good moment for Prince William.

"This is not one of [William's] finest moments when it comes to either body language or words," Judi James previously told Express, adding, "While he has clearly moved on from the meet and greet with the bride and groom, Kate stands talking to the bride in an animated and very friendly way. She is not causing a 'log jam' [by] holding up the queue and the next guests are still talking to the groom, so there appears to be no logical reason for William to hurry his wife along, especially as she only adds a few seconds to the conversation."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON