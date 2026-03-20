'Never coming to sea again': Amid Hormuz Strait blockade, a first-time seafarer's personal horror story

"We don't have enough water on board right now. We got food a few days back," Pereira, who asked to be identified only by his last name, told news agency AFP.

A young Indian sailor says he's been boiling water to drink, stuck aboard a small refuelling boat in the northern Gulf, within sight of the Iranian shore. He is among the handful of crew members who have not yet abandoned the vessel are making do with what they have. And that's less, each day, than the day before.

He is one of at least 20,000 seafarers that the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) estimates remain stranded on some 3,200 vessels west of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Till yesterday we had proper drinking water and fresh water for baths and stuff. But now since drinking water is over, we have contacted the owner for the drinking water and I hope they get it by today or tomorrow. Till then, we are boiling the water for drinking," he further said, AFP reported on Friday, March 20. His situation is not unique.

They are caught in a maritime standstill that began when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28. Tehran retaliated by ordering its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to block commercial shipping through the strait, via which approximately one-fifth of the world's daily oil supply and a large share of its liquefied natural gas normally passes.

The closure has sent crude prices surging past $100 per barrel, and triggered emergency measures across the world, including in Pereira's home country India.

For the men and women on board the stranded vessels, the geopolitics is secondary for now. They have a more immediate calculus, about how long the food and water will last.

‘Starting with rationing’ A ship captain whose vessel is anchored off Qatar, near the major Ras Laffan LNG plant which was struck in an Iranian attack last week, described the arithmetic. He was briefly ashore in a crew rotation arrangement, while another master commanded his ship.

Asking not to be named so his vessel isn't identified, he said that of his original crew, 25 have already left, leaving 95 on board. "That would require a provision top-up every 10 to 15 days," the captain told AFP.

"Last week, we managed to load up with provisions and water, but will it be possible in one week from now?" he wondered aloud.

"We are starting with food and water rationing on board, just so we can stretch out the number of days we go with available resources in case food, water and fuel are unavailable," he said.

"If the port shuts down completely, then there is no possibility of getting the crew out. So that's one worry. Another worry is also about the food supplies, the water supplies and everything else that needs to be supplied to the crew," he added.

Pattern of distress calls Jacqueline Smith, Marine Coordinator at the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), said the appeals from crew members had been mounting steadily over the past week.

"We have been receiving text messages from seafarers saying 'we're running low on provisions', 'we're running low on fuel', 'we're running low on water', 'we're running low on food'," she said, "This wasn't the case in the beginning, and that is going to just be increasing if there's no end in sight to the conflict."

Smith said the ITF had called on flag states — such as Panama and Liberia, which register large portions of the world's commercial fleet — to issue guidance to shipowners and organise repatriation of crew to teir home countries.

"I hope that governments will start coordinating their approach to it when it comes to the welfare of the seafarers," she said.

She added a note about types of ship owners.

"Employers did say that they have not had any issues ordering provisions, so the seafarers that have contacted us must be on vessels with unserious employers," she opined. The IMO has confirmed that at least eight seafarers or dock workers have died in incidents in the region since the conflict began.

On Thursday, the IMO sent out a public call for the creation of a safe shipping corridor in the Gulf, specifically to permit the evacuation of stranded seafarers and vessels.

Japan, Panama, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates have urged the IMO to help establish a framework for the safe evacuation of seafarers and ships stranded in the Gulf.

Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the Netherlands declared they were ready “to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz”.

Some of these countries were approached by US President Donald Trump to send their navy ships to militarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz; but they've declined that type of involvement.

'I won't be coming to sea again' For Pereira, this trip was his first as a seafarer. He boarded his vessel off Iraq last November. His job is to help refuel oil tankers passing through the Gulf. He said he has spent the weeks since the war started trying to reach the Indian diplomatic mission for help getting out.

Five of his eight fellow crew members — all Iraqis — departed for home when fighting broke out, leaving Pereira and two others behind.

"Since the attacks started, there's a lot of panic. And even our families have been panicking," he said.