Seafarers’ unions urge govt to evacuate Indian sailors

MUMBAI: With three Indians feared dead due to attacks on ships in the US-Iran war, unions of seafarers and others in the shipping industry have asked the government to protect and evacuate the 23,000 seamen in the war zone. The unions met the director-general of shipping, Shyam Jagannathan, in Mumbai on Thursday. Ashish Kumar, captain of the oil tanker Skylight – from West Champaran in West Bengal. The tanker was attacked in the Khasab Port, in Oman, on March 1.

The Union shipping ministry confirmed nine attacks on Indian ships or ships with Indian crew on board since the crisis erupted last week. The latest attack was on March 5, when the Sonangol Namibe (Flag – Bahamas) came under fire.

A report prepared by the directorate-general of shipping said the Sonangol Namibe had ten Indian seafarers on board and was awaiting operations at Khor Al Zubair in Iraq. The report said there was a blast on deck but the vessel is stable with propulsion and navigation intact. There were no casualties.

Jagannathan told HT, “We have told ships to be in outer anchorage at all ports.”

A detailed report prepared by the directorate-general of shipping said there are 36 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf region (24 vessels west of the Strait of Hormuz and 12 vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman and adjoining area. In addition, there are three ships in the Gulf of Aden.

The report states that the security situation in and around Iran has deteriorated following military strikes and heightened regional hostilities. The Strait of Hormuz, Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman have been labelled as high-risk maritime security zones. The directorate has activated enhanced maritime security oversight and issued advisories to safeguard Indian seafarers and Indian-flagged vessels.

Worried about the 23,000 Indian seafarers in the theatre of war, the Forward Seamen Union of India met Jagannathan, while the International Maritime Federation (IMF) and Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) conducted two stakeholder meetings over the last two days.

Manoj Yadav, general secretary, FSUI, has demanded naval protection and safe evacuation of the stranded sailors. He has urged the directorate to take up the matter with the union home ministry. He said the external affairs ministry with the Indian Navy must facilitate the evacuation of Indian seafarers from high-risk zones, and establish a safe anchorage, holding area for affected vessels until the situation stabilises.

“Further, we request a formal declaration of ₹45 lakh compensation for the families of Indian seafarers who lose their lives while serving on board vessels in the conflict zone,” said Yadav.

“Based on communications received from seafarers by this organisation, as well as various other reports, it appears that a large number of Indian seafarers are stranded at Iranian ports and nearby areas, including Bandar Abbas, BIK Iran, Sirri Island, and other locations in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz,” he added.